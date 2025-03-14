Hochul Spokesperson: No Agreements Made During Meeting With Trump

No formal agreements or decisions were reached during President Donald Trump's meeting Friday with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, but "it was a productive conversation, and we look forward to continuing the dialogue in the coming weeks," her spokesperson said.

Trump and Hochul met at the White House to discuss plans for an energy pipeline that would run through the Empire State, along with congestion prices and other issues of importance to New York.

The pipeline would bring natural gas from Pennsylvania's drilling fields to New York, but Williams Cos canceled the project in 2020 following opposition from politicians and environmentalists in New York.

Trump says it would save families $5,000 in energy costs in New York and New England.

"I hope we don't have to use the extraordinary power of the federal government to get it done, but if we have to, we will, but I don't think we'll have to," Trump said Thursday.

"I can tell you Connecticut wants and all of New England wants it. And who wouldn't want it?"

Earlier this week, Hochul demanded Trump reverse U.S. tariffs on Canadian energy imports, arguing the tariffs and Canadian retaliatory actions threatened to drive up electricity and heating costs for New Yorkers.

"I reached out to the president yesterday and said I want to carry on the conversation that we had in the Oval Office a couple weeks ago," Hochul told reporters.

"I have a lot on my agenda. We talked about infrastructure, Penn Station. We talked about - he knows I want to talk about congestion pricing again. I want to talk about, you know, our concerns about energy in light of the tariffs."