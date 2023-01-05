NYC Mayor Adams, City Squabble Over Rat-Related Court Summons

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and his own city hall are at odds this week ... over a rodent infestation.

According to reports, a city health department inspector issued two summons to Adams over the last month — even after the Democratic Party mayor appeared remotely before a hearing officer to get the reported $300 fine for having rats at his Brooklyn-area property dismissed.

"A rat burrow was observed along the ledge of the fenceline at front right," the NYC inspector reportedly wrote. "Fresh rat droppings were observed in front of the garbage bins in the yard at front right."

Mayor Adams publicly disputed the inspector's assessment. He also countered by saying, "I have a camera at the house, and I looked back on that date. My yard is clean. My garbage is in containers. I go there, I sweep up. My place is clean."

A new summons hearing was scheduled for Jan. 12, and Adams intends to make a similar case to officials next week.

"I encourage any New Yorker: You get a summons, you feel it was done unjustly, go and fight it," said Adams, currently serving his first term as NYC mayor. "And that's what I'm going to do. I'm going to follow the process."

Separate from the dispute taking place at his Brooklyn residence, Adams has repeatedly pledged to eradicate New York's rat problem.

"I spent $7,000 to do rat mitigation," said Adams. "You have to be really scared of rats to spend $7,000."

In October, the NBC affiliate in New York City chronicled pest control company Orkin's rankings of the "rattiest" cities in America.

When accounting for rodent infestation in residential and commercial buildings, New York City ranked third in the country — trailing only Chicago (No. 1 rattiest city) and Los Angeles (No. 2).

"Rodent infestations are among the top pest issues of the fall and winter seasons," Ben Hottel, an Orkin entomologist, told NBC 4 in New York. "Not only are mice and rats a nuisance, but they are known to spread a variety of dangerous diseases, including salmonella and hantavirus."

According to government data, rat sightings across New York City have increased by 71% since 2020.