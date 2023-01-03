NYC Mayor Adams: Colorado Dem Gov. Sending Migrants to NYC, Chicago

New York City Mayor Eric Adams claimed Tuesday his fellow Democrat, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, is gearing up to hand migrants over to the Big Apple and Chicago.

"We were notified yesterday that the governor of Colorado is now stating that they are going to be sending migrants to places like New York and Chicago," Adams told 77 WABC's "Sid & Friends in the Morning." "This is just unfair for local governments to have to take on this national obligation."

But Polis rebuked the claims by Adams shortly after the news broke, telling Politico his state has been assisting asylum seekers "reach their final destination" for weeks. Instead, the governor blamed harsh winter conditions for creating a backlog in those leaving Denver.

In a later news release, Polis' office said nearly 70% of the migrants arriving in Denver do not have Colorado as their final destination, leading to the state working with non-profits to "provide intake, processing, and transportation coordination."

"No one should play politics with the lives of migrants who came here to escape oppression, and in Colorado, we are honoring our values of treating people with dignity and respect," Polis stated, taking a slight at Adams.

"States and cities cannot continue to bear this burden alone and Congress needs to finally step up — we need an immediate route to work permits, and to finally enact better border security and immigration reform," he added.

The news comes as Adams has complained about Republican governors transporting thousands of asylum seekers to New York City, which he insists lacks the capacity to support the onslaught of migrants.

"We received over 30,000 asylum seekers that are in need of not only shelter or food, education for children, healthcare, some of the basic items that are needed, and this is really impacting on the quality of life in New York and our ability to provide for every day, long-term New Yorkers on the needs that they have during this difficult time," Adams said on the radio program. "This must be addressed."