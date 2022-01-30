×
Tags: new york city | decline | covid19 | cases | mandates

NYC Mayor Adams: 'Rapid Decline' in COVID-19 Cases

NYC Mayor Adams: 'Rapid Decline' in COVID-19 Cases
People pass Covid-19 testing site along a Manhattan street on January 21, 2022 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty)

Sunday, 30 January 2022 08:02 PM

New York City is seeing a "rapid decline" in COVID-19 cases, says Mayor Eric Adams.

"All indicators are saying we're heading in the right direction: a rapid decline in cases. They remain high, but they clearly are declining," Adams said during a briefing at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, according to Politico.

Despite the decline in cases, the vaccine mandates put in place by Adams' predecessor, former Mayor Bill de Blasio, are still in effect.

Adams says there is no timeline for dropping the vaccine mandate required of city workers, private sector employees and customers at indoor restaurants and entertainment venues. But he said a decision to change the mandates would be "based on advice of [his] medical experts." The mayor also said economic concerns would factor in "a lot" regarding any upcoming decision.

According to the city's most recent stats, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is at 5,054. That number is down from the previous average in early January of around 43,000 cases. Additionally, the city's positive infection rate is at 4.83%, the lowest of any region in the state.

Seventy-five percent of all city residents are fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, while just 36% of kids ages 5 to 12 are fully vaccinated. 

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
New York City is seeing a "rapid decline" in COVID-19 cases, says Mayor Eric Adams.
new york city, decline, covid19, cases, mandates
211
2022-02-30
Sunday, 30 January 2022 08:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
