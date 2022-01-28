COVID Test Kits Being Given to New York Students Ahead of Break

New York state will give COVID-19 tests kits to K-12 students in advance of the upcoming midwinter break, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced.

Hochul, D-N.Y., said that the state has ordered 85 million test kits for students, CBS 6 in Albany reported.

New York City said it will provide a test kit to every public school student the week of Feb. 14, the Gothamist reported.

Hochul said that by sending test kits home, the state hopes to prevent another outbreak of COVID-19 that sparked a disruption of the start of the spring semester.

"Keeping kids in school is best for their health," Hochul said Tuesday. "We keep them safe by making sure that they have test kits that go home with them if necessary.

"And I want to announce that as we're approaching the winter break, schools have different times, but between February and March, I want to make sure that we have enough kits to have every child be able to have a test kit sent home with them before the break."

If "they're exposed during the break, they don't go back to school if they test positive," CBS 6 in Albany reported Hochul said. "Or if they come back to school and other classmates are positive, they can adjust. So, I never want there to be a shortage of tests."