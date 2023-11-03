Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax: NY Times 'Terrible About Jews'

The revelation that two New York Times writers signed a petition claiming Israel is conducting a war of genocide against Palestinians and calling Israel an apartheid state is no surprise, Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Friday.

Jazmine Hughes, a writer for The New York Times Magazine, resigned Friday and Jamie Lauren Keiles, a contributing writer for the magazine, posted on X he would no longer do business with the Times after it was revealed they were among the journalists to sign the petition, which blames Israel for the Oct. 7 terrorist attacked condcuted by Hamas.

"The New York Times has been terrible about Jews since even before the Holocaust," Dershowitz told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "They essentially were a Holocaust-minimization newspaper, and they continued that with the establishment of Israel."

Dershowitz, whose book "War Against the Jews: How to End Hamas Barbarism" is set to be released Dec. 5, noted the Times recently rehired a contributing journalist, Palestinian filmmaker Soliman Hijjy, who came under fire last year for Facebook posts in which he praised Adolf Hitler.

The idea of journalists saying it's Israel's fault ... can you imagine if there were lynchings of Blacks and a journalist said, Oh, come on. It was their fault that they were lynched. They were 'uppity'? That was the excuse that was used," Dershowitz said.

"Or a woman gets raped and they would say, Oh, it's her fault. She was wearing a provocative outfit? No, you don't blame the victims unless you're a bigot and a racist, an antisemite, Hamas supporter. The Times should not be presenting to their reading public the biased reporting and analysis of people who have that absurd, absurd point of view."

Dershowitz said the Times' base of Jewish subscribers is diminishing.

"I know a lot of my friends don't subscribe to The New York Times anymore," he said. "They regard it as a very intently anti-Israel and, in many respects, antisemitic newspaper that has a long history of self-hating Jewish ownership, and that that continues.

"Jews can be as idiotic as anyone else when it comes to defending themselves. Thank God for evangelical Christians and Catholics and others who have been big supporters of Israel. They can be counted on more than some of the hard-left, woke, progressive, Jewish-alleged, objective people, who aren't objective at all."

