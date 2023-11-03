×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: alan dershowitz | nytimes | antisemitism | israel

Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax: NY Times 'Terrible About Jews'

By    |   Friday, 03 November 2023 10:23 PM EDT

The revelation that two New York Times writers signed a petition claiming Israel is conducting a war of genocide against Palestinians and calling Israel an apartheid state is no surprise, Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Friday.

Jazmine Hughes, a writer for The New York Times Magazine, resigned Friday and Jamie Lauren Keiles, a contributing writer for the magazine, posted on X he would no longer do business with the Times after it was revealed they were among the journalists to sign the petition, which blames Israel for the Oct. 7 terrorist attacked condcuted by Hamas.

"The New York Times has been terrible about Jews since even before the Holocaust," Dershowitz told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "They essentially were a Holocaust-minimization newspaper, and they continued that with the establishment of Israel."

Dershowitz, whose book "War Against the Jews: How to End Hamas Barbarism" is set to be released Dec. 5, noted the Times recently rehired a contributing journalist, Palestinian filmmaker Soliman Hijjy, who came under fire last year for Facebook posts in which he praised Adolf Hitler.

The idea of journalists saying it's Israel's fault ... can you imagine if there were lynchings of Blacks and a journalist said, Oh, come on. It was their fault that they were lynched. They were 'uppity'? That was the excuse that was used," Dershowitz said.

"Or a woman gets raped and they would say, Oh, it's her fault. She was wearing a provocative outfit? No, you don't blame the victims unless you're a bigot and a racist, an antisemite, Hamas supporter. The Times should not be presenting to their reading public the biased reporting and analysis of people who have that absurd, absurd point of view."

Dershowitz said the Times' base of Jewish subscribers is diminishing.

"I know a lot of my friends don't subscribe to The New York Times anymore," he said. "They regard it as a very intently anti-Israel and, in many respects, antisemitic newspaper that has a long history of self-hating Jewish ownership, and that that continues.

"Jews can be as idiotic as anyone else when it comes to defending themselves. Thank God for evangelical Christians and Catholics and others who have been big supporters of Israel. They can be counted on more than some of the hard-left, woke, progressive, Jewish-alleged, objective people, who aren't objective at all."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Michael Katz | editorial.katz@newsmax.com

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The revelation that two New York Times writers signed a petition claiming Israel is conducting a war of genocide against Palestinians and calling Israel an apartheid state is no surprise, Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Friday.
alan dershowitz, nytimes, antisemitism, israel
442
2023-23-03
Friday, 03 November 2023 10:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved