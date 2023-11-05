Jon Voight: 'These Animals Want to Wipe Out Jews, Christians'

Anti-Israel sentiment worldwide is playing into the hands of Hamas "animals" who seek to "wipe out Jews, Christians," Hollywood icon Jon Voight warned, calling out even his own daughter Angelina Jolie among the "fools" falling prey to terrorist propaganda.

"I am very disappointed that my daughter, like so many, has no understanding of God's honor, God's truths," Voight said in a video statement posted to social media Saturday night. "This is about destroying the history of God's lands, the Holy Land, the land of the Jews. This is justice for God's children of the whole land, Israel.

"The Israeli army must protect thy soil, thy people. This is war. It's not going to be what the left thinks. It can't be civil now.

"Israel was attacked by inhuman terror on innocent babies, mothers, fathers, grandparents."

Those attempting to assign moral equivalence to the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack to Israel's response seeking to return the Hamas terrorist-held hostages from Gaza are "fools," according to Voight.

"And you fools calling Israel the problem, you should look at yourselves and ask, 'Who am I? What am I?'" he continued. "And ask God, 'Am I learning the truths? Or am I being lied to and following everyone else.'

"My friends, the ones that understand the truth see the lie. They see Israel has been attacked, and these animals want to wipe out Jews, Christians. They see that the Palestinians have not been neglected to finance. They've been given huge infusions of money that they didn't share with the people.

"They made weapons instead for their rage."

Hollywood A-list actor Jolie has been working with United Nations refugee programs for decades, taking to Instagram earlier this week, sharing Hamas-led Gaza narratives that Israel was indiscriminately attacking innocent civilians.

"This is the deliberate bombing of a trapped population who have nowhere to flee," she wrote. "Gaza has been an open-air prison for nearly two decades and is fast becoming a mass grave. 40% of those killed are innocent children. Whole families are being murdered. While the world watches and with the active support of many governments, millions of Palestinian civilians – children, women, families – are being collectively punished and dehumanized, all while being deprived food, medicine and humanitarian aid against international law.

"By refusing to demand a humanitarian ceasefire and blocking the UN Security Council from imposing one on both parties, world leaders are complicit in these crimes."

But Voight called out his daughter falling for and sharing terrorist propaganda.

"Of course, we all want peace," Voight continued in his video statement. "We want love, don't we? But we can't be with these animals wanting Jews and Christians be wiped from the Earth.

"The lie that Israel is killing innocent people, when all have free will to go, but they are prisoners of the barbaric country that use them as shields.

"These children on Palestinian soil are being used by these animals that make all think that Israel is taking lives, when indeed this was Hamas' plan to create the war of evil versus good.

"Allow the force of truths and justice to bring us all together, and recognize that Hamas in this deceit of their ruling, is destroying their own people – not Israel."

Israel did not start this war, Voight said, noting it was attacked by terrorists who seek death over peace.

"The people of Israel care for people – they love, they cherish – something these animals don't understand," he said.

"Israel's been attacked, and the Jewish people, who have suffered hardship for centuries, have shown great heroism for God, love, peace, survived the Holocaust, and now this Hamas Holocaust," Voight's video statement concluded.

"Israel, the land of purity of God's promise, is now standing up for her greatest victory. The Chosen One, the Messiah, shall win this war.

"Much love to you. Much love."

