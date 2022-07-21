New Hampshire: GOP Challengers Keeping Up With Incumbent Dem in Senate Poll

The Democratic Party currently occupies both U.S. Senate seats in New Hampshire, but there's no guarantee of that occurrence holding form come January.

According to a recent Data for Progress poll, the three most prominent candidates competing in the GOP Senate primary (Sept. 13) are all tracking at 45% or higher — when pitted against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., in a general election poll.

At first blush, the 45% figure doesn't seem particularly high, but Hassan didn't record a polling figure higher than 49% for any of the hypothetical Senate matchups:

First matchup: Hassan 49% / N.H. State Senate President Chuck Morse 46%.

Hassan 49% / N.H. State Senate President Chuck Morse 46%. Second matchup: Hassan 49% / Gen. Don Bolduc 45%.

Hassan 49% / Gen. Don Bolduc 45%. Third matchup: Hassan 49% / Former Londonderry Town Manager Kevin Smith 45%.

It's worth noting: According to Breitbart News, the poll split almost completely along party lines, with 99% of registered Democrats in New Hampshire endorsing Hassan, and the three GOP Senate candidates each collecting at least 89% of registered Republicans' support.

In 2016, Hassan defeated then-Sen. Kelly Ayotte, R-N.H., by one-tenth of a percentage point.

Bolduc could be an intriguing wild card in a general-election setting, if he prevails in the GOP Senate primary.

Bolduc has been awarded five Bronze Stars, two awards for valor and two Purple Hearts during his time of military service.

In all, likely voters (including independents, who generally favor Hassan by 5 points) were sampled between June 22 and July 8.

The poll has a plus-minus margin of error of three percentage points.