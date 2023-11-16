×
Tags: new hampshire | poll | nikki haley | donald trump | 2024 election | gop | primary

CNN/NH Poll: Haley Strong Second to Trump

By    |   Thursday, 16 November 2023 05:00 PM EST

Former President Donald Trump might be dominating the 2024 Republican presidential primary field, but former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has moved into second place in New Hampshire, according to a new CNN/University of New Hampshire poll.

Trump's advantage in national primary polls is not as evident in the Granite State, where 42% say they would vote for him, but 20% say they would vote for Haley. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie came in at 14% support, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 9%, and tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy at 8%.

Haley's support has risen by 8 percentage points from the last CNN/University of New Hampshire poll in September, while Ramaswamy's has dropped by 5 points; support for Trump, Christie, and DeSantis has remained relatively stable.

The survey found that Trump's position as the front-runner in New Hampshire is bolstered by majority support among registered Republicans, with 55% supporting him, 17% supporting Haley and 11% supporting DeSantis. Among Republican-leaning undeclared voters, Trump receives 24% to Haley's 25% and Christie's 24%.

Undeclared voters, who have a choice about which party's primary to vote in, make up approximately 43% of likely GOP primary voters in the poll — roughly the same as their share of the Republican primary electorate in 2012.

According to CNN, that's the last time there was a competitive GOP primary with an incumbent Democrat president seeking reelection. In the 2016 primary, when Trump first ran for the presidency, undeclared voters made up 36% of the Republican electorate.

Overall, a 54% majority of likely GOP primary voters would feel at least satisfied if Haley became the nominee. Among undeclared voters, Haley has a slight edge over Trump, with 50% saying they would be satisfied if she became the nominee and 44% saying they would be with Trump.

A full 49% of all likely Republican primary voters would be at least satisfied if DeSantis were the nominee, while 44% said the same of Ramaswamy and 32% of Christie.

On Wednesday, New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan announced that the state's first-in-the-nation primary would be held Jan. 23, about a week after the Iowa caucuses.

The poll was conducted Nov. 10-14 and surveyed 1,946 New Hampshire adults, including 841 likely Republican primary voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.2 percentage points for the full sample and plus or minus 3.1 percentage points for likely Republican primary voters.

Nicole Wells | editorial.wells@newsmax.com

Nicole Wells, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

