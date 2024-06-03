WATCH TV LIVE

RNC Challenges Nevada's Counting of Mail Ballots

Monday, 03 June 2024 09:51 PM EDT

The Republican National Committee has filed a lawsuit challenging Nevada's counting of mail ballots received after Election Day that lack a postmark.

The RNC, along with the Trump campaign and the Nevada GOP, said it discovered state election officials routinely count non-postmarked mail ballots received after Election Day, in violation of a state law. The lawsuit was filed in Nevada District Court in Carson City.

Nevada law allows for counting of mail ballots that are received up to four days after Election Day only if postmarked on or before Election Day. It also allows for counting of mail ballots received up to three days after Election Day if the date of the postmark cannot be determined.

The GOP said Nevada election officials admitted that non-postmarked ballots received after Election Day are counted in Nevada.

Republicans allege mail ballots lacking a postmark could have not been mailed by election day, creating the risk for fraud and illegal counting of ballots.

Last month, Republicans filed the lawsuit. The RNC, which has filed similar lawsuits in Mississippi and North Dakota, argues that counting ballots after election day violates the requirement in the U.S. Constitution that election day takes place on a single day.

Nevada is considered a swing state in the upcoming 2024 presidential election. President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump 50.06% to 47.67% in 2020.

In 2022, Republican Joe Lombardo defeated incumbent Democrat Gov. Steve Sisolak, 48.81 percent to 47.3% while Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, 48.81% to 48.04%.

Former President Donald Trump will be visiting Las Vegas this weekend, hosting a fundraiser Saturday and holding a rally in Sunset Park on Sunday.

Monday, 03 June 2024 09:51 PM
