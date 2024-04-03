Nebraska Gov. Backs 'Winner-Take-All' Electoral Plan

Nebraska GOP Gov. Jim Pillen publicly endorsed reinstating a "winner-take-all" system for awarding the state's electoral votes in a change that, if implemented, could have a huge impact on the 2024 election.

The Cornhusker State is one of only two — with the other being Maine — that assign votes in the Electoral College by district, with five votes on the line.

According to 270 to Win, the winner of Nebraska's popular vote gets two electoral votes, while one is assigned to the winner of each of the state's three congressional districts.

State lawmakers introduced a bill in January that would return the state to a winner-take-all system, which Pillen supported.

"It would bring Nebraska into line with 48 of our fellow states, better reflect the founders' intent, and ensure our state speaks with one unified voice in presidential elections," Pillen said in a statement of the legislation. "I call upon fellow Republicans in the Legislature to pass this bill to my desk so I can sign it into law."

If the bill were to take effect before the election in November, it could cost President Joe Biden his "easiest path" to victory and a second term in the White House.

In a post on X, Politico White House bureau chief Jonathan Lemire said the proposal "is possibly a massive deal for November" if it becomes law.

"Because it means that if Biden can't get the one electoral vote from the Omaha area, and he loses all the swing states except for WI, MI, PA—he would only get 269," Lemire wrote. "His easiest path to 270 would be gone."

According to 270 to Win, former President Donald Trump won statewide over Biden by 19% in 2020, which would mean that the Republican candidate would receive Nebraska's entire slate of electoral votes under a winner-take-all system.

The conservative advocacy group Nebraska Freedom Coalition praised Pillen for his endorsement of the measure, saying the group believes it will be up for a floor vote in the legislature "very soon."

"Thank you Gov. Pillen!," the group said in a post on X. "Per usual, it's going to come down to securing some of those squishy R votes — let's get it done!"

Trump posted a statement to his social media platform, Truth Social, on Tuesday, lauding Pillen for his "bold leadership" and support of returning the state to a winner-take-all system.

"Most Nebraskans have wanted to go back to this system for a very long time, because it's what 48 other States do — It's what the Founders intended, and it's right for Nebraska," the presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee said. "Thank you Governor for your bold leadership. Let's hope the Senate does the right thing. Nebraskans, respectfully ask your Senators to support this Great Bill!"