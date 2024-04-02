Trafalgar Poll: Trump Leads Biden, Field by 3 Points

According to RealClearPolitics' aggregated average of polls as of Tuesday, former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden by 2.5 points.

The aggregated average of polls taken from RealClearPolitics found Trump to hold a lead over Biden of 42.1% to 39.6%. Trailing behind them was independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at 10.4%. The Green Party's Jill Stein and former Harvard professor Cornel West trailed behind Kennedy at 1.9%.

Amid the polls averaged by RealClearPolitics, a poll from the Trafalgar Group had Trump leading Biden by three points.

Commenting on the current state of polls, Newsweek's Contributing Editor Peter Roff wrote Tuesday that polls are likely skewed and don't accurately reflect Trump's lead.

"Several pollsters told me the persistence of the American elite's belief that Trump cannot be ahead because he is a loathsome creature could account for why early polls showing him ahead are dismissed as inaccurate, flawed, or rigged. That brings to mind the observation attributed to Pauline Kael after Richard Nixon won 49 states in the 1972 presidential election."

"Like Kael, today's elites can't fathom anyone seeing the election differently," Roff added, noting Kael's blindsidedness at Nixon's victory in '72. "They think Biden is doing a fine job. Their disconnect with what middle America is feeling is apparent, leading to column after column complaining that people don't understand that the economy is performing better than they think it is."