Dueling Abortion Measures on Ballot in Nebraska

Friday, 23 August 2024 04:34 PM EDT

Voters in Nebraska will find two competing questions about abortion on the ballot Nov. 5.

Activists on both sides of the issue received enough signatures to have their initiative included, Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen, the state's top election official, said Friday.

"Barring any legal challenges, this November general election ballot will host two ballot measures that appear in direct conflict with each other, which could be the first time this has happened in Nebraska's history," said Evnen, a Republican.

One of the initiatives would enshrine in the state constitution the right to abortion until viability. The other would write into the constitution the current 12-week ban, with exceptions for rape, incest, and to save the life of the mother.

Both initiatives need a majority of votes to pass, but must also represent at least 35% of those casting ballots.

Several other states have put an abortion measure on the ballot this year, including the battlegrounds of Arizona and Nevada, where the issue could potentially send more voters to the polls.

Several Republican-controlled states have implemented abortion bans or restrictions since the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade in 2022. In that time, each of the seven states that put abortion on the ballot has voted to keep at least some access to the procedure.

Kate McManus

Kate McManus is a New Jersey-based Newsmax writer who's spent more than two decades as a journalist.

