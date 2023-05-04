×
Tags: navy seals | drag queens | woke

SEAL Who Killed bin Laden Rips on Navy Drag Queen

By    |   Thursday, 04 May 2023 04:55 PM EDT

A top retired United States Navy Sea, Air, and Land service member who killed al-Qaida terrorist Osama bin Laden blasted the branch for enlisting a drag queen influencer.

"Alright. The U.S. Navy is now using an enlisted sailor Drag Queen as a recruiter. I'm done. China is going to destroy us. YOU GOT THIS NAVY. I can't believe I fought for this bulls**t," Robert J. O'Neill said on Twitter.

O'Neill followed up by telling the Navy, "You're doing it wrong."

"@USNavy …. Talk to someone whose actually done something! Not yeomen with [expletives]," he added in a later post.

The comments come after U.S. Navy Yeoman 2nd Class Joshua Kelley received backlash for performing as drag queen "Harpy Daniels" on social media and events, in addition to being supported by the branch.

"The Navy digital ambassador program was a pilot initiative designed to explore the digital environment to reach a wide range of potential candidates as the Navy navigates the most challenging recruiting environment it has faced since the start of the all-volunteer force," a spokesperson told Breitbart.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


