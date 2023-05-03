Navy Used Nonbinary Drag Queen Sailor to Recruit

The U.S. Navy, trying to boost its sagging recruiting numbers among people ages 18-29, used a drag queen sailor who identifies as nonbinary as a digital ambassador to broaden its reach of potential recruits through digital and social media platforms.

Yeoman 3nd Class Joshua Kelley, whose stage name is "Harpey Daniels," announced in a November 2022 Instagram post that she was hired as the first of four digital ambassadors.

"From joining to 2016 and being able to share my drag experience on my off time with my fellow sailors has been a blessing," wrote Kelley, who has more than 60,000 followers on TikTok and more than 8,000 on Instagram. "This experience has brought me so much strength, courage and ambition to continue being an advocate and representation of queer sailors!"

Kelley, 24, a native of Berwick, Pennsylvania, serves as an administrative supervisor aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan. She said her choice to bring her drag queen alter ego along for the ride was inspired by her father.

"I've heard many stories of the Navy from my father," said Kelley, the Military Times reported. "He's a 24-year senior chief Navy counselor, so it was something I always had insight on. I grew up with the service, so knowing the benefits of it made it an easy path to take."

The Military Times reported within her first year in the service, Kelley was voted to be president of Strike Fighter Squadron 115′s Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions; became the public affairs officer for the USS Ronald Reagan's Gay, Lesbian, and Supporting Sailors association; was named VFA-115′s Blue Jacket of the Year; and earned her first Navy-Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

On "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Wednesday, host Chris Salcedo said about the move, "The military continues prioritizing the DEI agenda — that's diversity, inclusion, and equity — over military readiness."

According to its latest DEI update issued April 3, the Navy said it is "committed to enabling a workforce demographic similar to that of the nation it serves. With nearly 50% of recruitable talent coming from diverse talent, the Navy must be deliberate to create a culture where every person, regardless of their background, has the opportunity to succeed."

A Navy spokesperson said the Digital Ambassador program was a pilot initiative "designed to explore the digital environment to reach a wide range of potential candidates as the Navy navigates the most challenging recruiting environment it has faced since the start of the all-volunteer force."

The program ran from October through March, and the spokesperson said "we are evaluating the program and how it will exist in the future."