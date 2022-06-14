Navy, Marine Corps Pause Aviation Activities After Rash of Deadly Crashes

The Navy and Marine Corps opted to temporarily pause aviation exercises after three total crashes from the last month — including two that were fatal.

The Navy's one-day standdown, which took place Monday, allowed the service to "review risk-management practices and conduct training on threat and error-management processes," according to a Saturday statement from Naval Air Forces.

"In order to maintain the readiness of our force, we must ensure the safety of our people remains one of our top priorities," the statement reads. "Deployed units will conduct the safety pause at the earliest possible opportunity."

The Marine Corps' standdown will cover a 10-day period, starting next week.

According to a signed memorandum from Saturday, the Marines' standdown sets aside time for reviewing the "best practices, and focus on areas where we can improve in order to ensure our units remain capable, safe, and ready."

Marine Corps Assistant Commandant Gen. Eric Smith called for the standdown, according to a service news release.

"Between 21 June and 1 July 2022, all Marine Aircraft Wing units will conduct a one-day Safety Stand Down in order to reinforce proper procedures, provide information, and gather feedback," the Marine Corps memo reads.

"Standdowns shall be conducted during the above window so that previous operational commitments are minimally impacted."

Last week, a Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey went down in the southern California desert, killing the five Marines aboard.

The deceased Marines were pilots Capt. John Sax, 33, from Placer, Calif., and Capt. Nicholas Losapio, 31, from New Durham, N.H., crew chiefs Cpl. Seth Rasmuson, 21, from Johnson, Wyo.; Cpl. Nathan Carlson, 21, from Winnebago, Ill.; and Lance Cpl. Evan Strickland, 19, from Valencia, N.M., 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing said in a statement.

The Marine Corps' investigation into the crash is reportedly still pending.

Also last week, a Navy MH-60S Knight Hawk from the "Merlins" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3 crashed during flight training in El Centro, Calif.

The helicopter's crew was safely rescued.

And on June 3, a Navy pilot died when his F/A-18E Super Hornet crashed near the Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, Calif., test range.

The Navy identified the pilot as Lt. Richard Bullock, who was assigned to the "Stingers" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 113, which is based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The Navy is still investigating the crash.