Navy Task Force to Train Allies in Middle East

The U.S. Navy this week announced the creation of CTF 154, a new task force that will focus on training regional navies in the Middle East, the Washington Examiner reported on Wednesday.

The U.S.-led Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) — the world's largest naval partnership, with 38 nations committed to upholding the international rules-based order at sea — on Monday established Combined Task Force (CTF) 154 as its fifth regional task force. According to a statement issued by the U.S. Naval Forces Command, the new task force was formed "to train partner navies and improve operational capabilities to enhance maritime security in the Middle East."

"Our navies are at their very best when we train, operate, and work together," Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet, and CMF said in the statement. "Establishing CTF 154 demonstrates our deep commitment to strengthening and expanding partnerships through new training opportunities that will enhance regional maritime security."

The task force is led by U.S. Navy Capt. Oliver Herion, and its core staff will be augmented by CMF partners during key training opportunities, including this week's inaugural event, Compass Rose, in Bahrain. More than 50 participants from the U.S., Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom began arriving Sunday to attend courses on first aid and vessel-boarding procedures.

CTF 154 will frequently organize training events around five core areas: maritime awareness, maritime law, maritime interdiction, maritime rescue and assistance, and leadership development.

"Focusing our efforts to facilitate training for the multinational partnership will refine our skillsets and reinforce our ability to operate together," said Herion. "We are 'stronger together' and 'ready together.' That is what CMF is all about."

"This new task force ... will further focus regional efforts on enhancing maritime security," said Mara Karlin, assistant secretary of defense for strategy, plans, and capabilities, during a Middle East Institute event on Wednesday. She also noted that countries won't need to send ships or aircraft in order to participate.

"This means building more partnerships and stronger relationships, which are essential to regional defense cooperation and integration," she said.

The launch of CTF 154 follows a May 12 announcement from the White House, during which the National Security Council coordinator, John Kirby, told reporters the Department of Defense would make "a series of moves" to bolster maritime presence in the Middle East due to repeated Iranian seizures of commercial vessels.

The Iranians have "no justification for these actions," Kirby said. "The United States will not allow foreign or regional powers to jeopardize freedom of navigation in the Middle East waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al Mandab [Strait], nor tolerate by any country efforts to dominate another or the region, military buildups, incursions, or threats."

Russia's military ties with Iran have deepened during its war with Ukraine. Iran has supplied the country with more than 400 advanced attack drones, primarily of the Shahed variety, that Russia used to target Ukrainian infrastructure.

Russia is also looking to purchase more unmanned aerial vehicles from Iran that, according to Kirby, are "capable of more lethality." It has already received artillery and tank rounds, though Kirby said the U.S. has not currently seen "any movement about ballistic missiles."