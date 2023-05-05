Robert O'Neill to Newsmax: Navy 'Supposed to Be Fierce, Not Fabulous'

Former Navy SEAL Robert O'Neill told Newsmax on Friday that "you don't join the military to show yourself off" when asked about a Navy advertisement featuring a sailor who performs as a drag queen.

The Navy made sailor Joshua Kelley a "digital ambassador" last year, but recently a TikTok recruitment video made by Kelley, who performs under the name Harpy Daniels, has the Navy under fire.

O'Neill said on "John Bachman Now:" "First and foremost, I'm a believer in freedom and whatever you want to do, you should be able to do it, but we do not need to be promoting someone's [TikTok channel]. You don't join the military to show yourself off.

"The first thing they do is they shave your head, then they put you in the same uniform because this is a uniform military service and one of the pillars is deterrence, and putting someone dressed in drag on a Chinese infiltration platform is not going to deter China from doing anything."

O'Neill added: "Look, drag shows are awesome. I've been to some; they're fun. There's a time and a place for everything. This is not the time. That's the point that I'm making ... We're supposed to be fierce, not fabulous."