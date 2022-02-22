×
Tags: Russia Probe | Ukraine | navlany | russia | ukraine | donbas | war

Jailed Russian Dissident Navalny: Putin Sending Russia into Another Afghanistan

Jailed Russian Dissident Navalny: Putin Sending Russia into Another Afghanistan
Opposition leader Alexei Navalny appears on a screen set up at a hall of the Moscow Regional Court via a video link from Moscow's penal detention centre Number 1 in 2021. (Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images)

Tuesday, 22 February 2022 08:17 PM

Alexei Navalny, an imprisoned Russian opposition leader, criticized an allegedly staged Security Council session held by Russian President Vladimir Putin in a Twitter thread on Tuesday.

The session held on Monday recognized two pro-Russian separatist states in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, The New York Times reported.

Putin also signed an agreement of mutual aid with the two republics and authorized the deployment of Russian troops within their borders on a “peacekeeping mission.”

Navalny dismissed the session as a “gathering of dotards and thieves” and compared Putin to a grandfather “getting drunk at a family celebration and annoying everyone with his stories about how world politics actually works.”

The opposition leader said while viewing the TV broadcast of the event, he “thought about the same gathering of nomenklatura dotards from the Politburo of the Central Committee of the CPSU, who, quite similarly, on their own whim, imagining themselves as geopoliticians at the “grand chessboard,” decided to send Soviet troops into Afghanistan.”

“The result was hundreds of thousands of victims, injuries to entire nations, the consequences of which both we and Afghanistan still cannot overcome, and the emergence of one of the key reasons for the collapse of the USSR,” he continued.

Navalny further claimed Putin is using the Ukrainian incursion as a way to “divert the attention of the people of Russia from real problems – the development of the economy, rising prices, reigning lawlessness” by forwarding “imperial hysteria.”

“We have everything for powerful development in the 21st century, from oil to educated citizens, but we will lose money again and squander the historical chance for a normal rich life for the sake of war, dirt, lies, and the palace with golden eagles in Gelendzhik,” he said.

Tuesday, 22 February 2022 08:17 PM
