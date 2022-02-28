Trump Recalls He Drove NATO Spending, Anti-Tank Missiles

Former President Donald Trump put out a statement on Monday that it was his administration that saved NATO and provided Ukraine with advanced Javelin anti-tank missiles.

"I hope everyone is able to remember that it was me, as President of the United States, that got delinquent NATO members to start paying their dues, which amounted to hundreds of billions of dollars," Trump wrote in the statement.

The former president added that "there would be no NATO if I didn't act strongly and swiftly. Also, it was me that got Ukraine the very effective anti-tank busters [Javelins] when the previous administration was sending blankets. Let history so note!"