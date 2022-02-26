Trump: World 'Ready to Blow Up,' as Kerry Talks 'Global Warming'

While Russia is facing NATO opposition to its invasion of Ukraine, Biden administration climate czar John Kerry is talking about "global warming," former President Donald Trump lamented Saturday night in his Conservative Political Action Conference speech.

"We have a world that's ready to blow up and disintegrate over energy, and he's talking about global warming," Trump told the crowd. "The oceans may rise over the next 300 years about one-hundredth of an inch.

"He's not thinking about the nuclear warming," he added. "He's thinking about other types of warming. These people are not living in a world of reality."

Trump denounced President Joe Biden destroying energy independence in emboldening Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine.

"Unbelievably, Biden is now claiming that you must sacrifice through higher energy prices to foot the cost of his failed foreign policy in Europe," Trump said. "But in reality, the reason we have soaring gas prices is that Biden shut down American Energy, canceled our oil and gas leases, and canceled the Keystone XL Pipeline, while he enriched Putin by approving the Russian pipeline, which I had shut down and blocked."

Trump added a warning Biden is "pleading with OPEC and begging Iran to reenter the disastrous nuclear deal."

"With Biden, you get a war in Europe, and a war on American Energy," Trump continued. "With Republicans, you get energy independence, and energy Dominance."

"We will reclaim our status as the No. 1 energy superpower on the face of the earth, something that I had achieved for the first time in 72 years."

Trump called for the end of Biden's buying of Russian oil.

"We should not be buying Russian energy but rather allow the people of our country to start producing like they did just one year ago," Trump said. "This will drive prices down, make war more difficult, and greatly lower the inflation that is ravaging our country."