Video Shows Nashville School Shooter During Rampage

Video released by police in Nashville, Tennessee, shows a shooter who gunned down six people, including three children, firing through a Christian elementary school's windows and walking through the hallways with weapons.

The soundless video starts with the killer arriving in a silver Honda Fit, then blasting the locked glass doors to enter the school.

The shooter is later seen moving through the interior of The Covenant School, armed with three guns, including two assault-type weapons.

Authorities initially described the shooter as a teenager, later identifying the shooter as Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28, a former student at the school.

Hale, who identified as transgender, was killed by officers at the scene, police said.

In the surveillance footage, Hale is seen walking in the hallway with a weapon drawn. At one point, Hale enters and exits a room marked "church office."

"Writings recovered from Hale revealed that her attack was calculated and planned," police said in a statement.

The motive isn't clear.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake said authorities recovered "a manifesto," as well as a drawn-out map, and are going over the materials.

Drake told NBC News that investigators believe the shooter had "some resentment for having to go to that school."

The three students killed in the attack were 9-years-old: Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney. The adults killed were Cynthia Peak, 61, a substitute teacher, Katherine Koonce, 60, head of the school, and Mike Hill, 61, a custodian, KALB.com reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.