Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Appears on Cover of Vogue Japan

naomi osaka stands on tennis court
Naomi Osaka of Japan looks on during her women's singles fourth round match against Elise Mertens of Belgium on Day 8 of the 2021 Miami Open presented by Itaú at Hard Rock Stadium on March 29, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Mark Brown/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 21 June 2021 02:53 PM

Tennis star Naomi Osaka is featured on the latest cover of Vogue Japan.

She made the announcement on Twitter, writing “Hi guys. Popping out to post this @voguemagazine Japan cover, hope you’re all doing well and staying safe."

Last month, the No. 2 ranked Osaka withdrew from the French Open, citing her anxiety and depression problems. The move comes after she received a $15,000 fine for not attending a press conference to talk to the media after she won a match, according to ABC News.

Since then she has kept a low profile, Tennis.com reported

The controversy over the issue prompted other sports stars, including tennis player Serena Wiliams, to come to the defense of Osaka, ABC News reported.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry criticized professional tennis and French Open officials, saying that Osaka took "the high road when the powers that be don't protect their own." 

Former tennis player and coach Brad Gilbert said that "This is an everyday fight for her, and I think the biggest travesty is that everybody thinks that just because she makes tons of money that how could you have any issues."

Osaka has also received support from other known personalities outside the sports world, such as former Frist Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Following the French Open, Osaka decided to pull out of the Berlin WTA 500 tournament, saying she will take a break from competitions, Forbes reported.

The four-time Grand Slam winner has also announced she will not play in Wimbledon, which starts on June 28, Tennis.com reported.

However, the Japanese Olympic team said that "She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


