×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: naomi osaka | french open

Naomi Osaka Fined $15K for Media Boycott

Naomi Osaka Fined $15K for Media Boycott
Naomi Osaka (AP)

Sunday, 30 May 2021 10:24 PM

World No. 2 Naomi Osaka of Japan received a $15,000 fine Sunday and faces a potential expulsion from the French Open if she continues to boycott post-match press conferences.

As promised earlier in the week, the second-seeded Osaka skipped the obligatory news conference after defeating Romania's Patricia Maria Tig 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the first round at Roland Garros.

Osaka, 23, a four-time major winner, said Wednesday that she thinks the obligatory media sessions can negatively impact an athlete's mental health and confidence.

On Sunday, the board of Grand Slam tournaments issued a statement announcing the fine and outlining additional consequences if she continues to violate the Code of Conduct.

"As might be expected, repeat violations attract tougher sanctions including default from the tournament (Code of Conduct article III T.) and the trigger of a major offense investigation that could lead to more substantial fines and future Grand Slam suspensions (Code of Conduct article IV A.3.)," read the statement.

The board's statement said the rules exist to make sure all players are treated the same.

"As a sport there is nothing more important than ensuring no player has an unfair advantage over another, which unfortunately is the case in this situation if one player refuses to dedicate time to participate in media commitments while the others all honor their commitments," it read.

Osaka's second-round opponent will be Romania's Ana Bogdan.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
World No. 2 Naomi Osaka of Japan received a $15,000 fine Sunday and faces a potential expulsion from the French Open if she continues to boycott post-match press conferences.
naomi osaka, french open
230
2021-24-30
Sunday, 30 May 2021 10:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved