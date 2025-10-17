Pelosi Could Face Primary Challenge From Calif. State Senator

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is reportedly set to face a 2026 primary challenge from a San Francisco Democrat if she decides to run for reelection.

State Sen. Scott Wiener is expected to announce his bid for Pelosi's seat next week, Politico reported, citing three Wiener allies with knowledge of his plans. The California lawmaker previously indicated he would wait until Pelosi stepped down to run.

While Pelosi, 85, has not announced if she will seek another term next year, Wiener's anticipated campaign launch comes as the former House speaker faces another primary challenger in Saikat Chakrabarti, a former tech executive who served as chief of staff for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

One of Politico's sources said Chakrabarti's decision to seed his campaign with $700,000 of his own money spurred Wiener to jump into the race now to begin fundraising.

California has long been a bastion of Democrat power, but Wiener's move highlights the growing generational divide between the party establishment that Pelosi represents and the younger activists who want to see Wiener, 55, or Chakrabarti, 39, go to Washington.

Newsmax reached out to Erik Mebust, Wiener's communications director, for comment.

Pelosi spokesman Ian Krager dodged questions about Wiener's expected candidacy, saying the congresswoman is focused on campaigning for the California Democrats' redistricting ballot measure.

"Speaker Pelosi is fully focused on her mission to win the Yes on 50 special election in California on November 4th on the path to taking back the House for the Democrats," Krager said in a statement obtained by Politico. "She urges all Californians to join in that mission."

Other potential contenders for Pelosi's seat, should she decide to retire, include her daughter Christine Pelosi, who is a longtime party organizer; San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan; and Jane Kim, former supervisor and director of the California Working Families Party.

Wiener, meanwhile, has already raised $1 million through an exploratory committee in his bid for Pelosi's seat, which has reportedly angered her allies.

One of the Golden State's most prolific lawmakers, Wiener has spearheaded bills to regulate artificial intelligence, expand public transit funding and boost housing construction.

He has also been a leading advocate for LGBTQ rights and would be the first openly gay person to represent San Francisco in Congress, if elected.

The former city supervisor and lawyer has frequently clashed with prominent conservative figures, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and commentator Tucker Carlson over his efforts to codify rights for LGBTQ people.