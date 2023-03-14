Calif. State Rep Slams Bill That Outs Trans Kids to Parents

California state Sen. Scott Wiener condemned a bill that would require schools to notify parents in writing if they learn that their children are publicly identifying as transgender.

Proposed by Republican Assemblyman Bill Essayli, AB 1314 would give school employees three days to inform parents of their child’s desire to change their gender identity.

“A DeSantis-style bill was just introduced in CA to require teachers/counselors to inform parents if a kid id’s as a gender not on birth certificate,” the Democrat state senator tweeted Monday morning. “Even if the kid isn’t ready to come out to their parents. Even if ratting the kid out risks violence at home. Nope, not in CA.”

According to NBC Palm Springs, Essayli was inspired to author the bill after learning about the case of physical education teacher Jessica Tapia, who was terminated from Jurupa High earlier this year after challenging a Jurupa Unified School District policy that limited her ability to communicate students’ gender identity preferences to their parents.

Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk called Wiener out on Twitter for his resistance to the bill.

“Here's childless Scott Wiener telling loving parents in the state of California they have no right to know if their son or daughter may be experiencing gender dysphoria,” Kirk said. “Scott Wiener is facilitating more violence against the American family than any lawmaker in country.”

According to Breitbart News, Wiener has a history of proposing or sponsoring controversial legislation.

Weiner introduced legislation in 2020 that reduced the criminal penalties for adults convicted of having underage oral or anal sex with minors if the victim is older than 14 and the adult and child are within 10 years of age of each other.

The bill ended the automatic addition of adults who have oral or anal sex with a minor to the state’s sex offender registry list and left it up to the discretion of judges.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom later signed the bill into law.

Wiener also wrote a recently enacted law that turned California into a “sanctuary” state for children seeking to access gender-affirming treatments or surgery without parental consent.

Essayli’s bill stands little chance of becoming law, as Democrats hold a supermajority in both chambers of the state legislature.