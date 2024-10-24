Mace Threatens to Subpoena WH Over Censorship Concerns

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., chair of the House Oversight Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, has threatened to subpoena the Biden administration over concerns the federal government is seeking to limit information-sharing on social media ahead of the Nov. 5 election, NBC News reports. Mace is requesting documents that detail any communication between the administration and social media companies, such as Meta, over its handling of info on its platforms.

The subpoena threat comes after Mace's initial request for information went unanswered. In a letter to the White House, Mace said voters deserve transparency about the government's role in content moderation, particularly in relation to the suppression of such information.

Mace pointed to the Biden administration's 2021 admission it had collaborated with social media platforms to address what it considered misinformation, including content related to COVID-19. She argues these actions suggest an effort to manipulate social media content in the administration's favor. In the letter, Mace wrote, "The White House has not apologized for this activity or indicated that it would cease and desist from engaging in such behavior."

Conservatives have accused the White House of pressuring companies to remove politically inconvenient material. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in August confirmed the company had been asked to moderate certain posts.

Some Democrats see the subpoena threat as an overreaction. Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., said, "The only evidence of collusion with a social media company is the Trump campaign's questionable relationship with Elon Musk, the owner of X, who is doling out million-dollar checks at campaign rallies in potential violation of federal campaign finance law."