Zelenskyy Presses Trump on Ukraine Support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged President Donald Trump to use the State of the Union to reaffirm U.S. support for Ukraine in its war against Russia.

In multiple interviews on the eve of the fourth anniversary of Moscow's full-scale invasion, Zelenskyy pleaded with Trump "to stay on our side."

"They have to stay with … a democratic country which is fighting against one person," Zelenskyy told CNN on Monday from Kyiv. "Because this person is a war. Putin is a war."

Zelenskyy's message came as Trump prepares to outline his vision for America's role abroad, and as some Republicans question the scale and duration of U.S. aid to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president signaled he wants peace to be built on strength, not concessions that reward aggression.

Asked by CNN whether Trump is putting enough pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin, Zelenskyy replied bluntly: "No."

In an interview with Financial Times, Zelenskyy accused Moscow of using negotiations to stall while continuing its assault.

"The Russians are playing games," he said, warning that without firm Western security guarantees, any ceasefire would allow the Kremlin to regroup for another offensive.

Zelenskyy's push reflects a broader conservative argument long embraced by many on the right: Peace through strength.

He called on Washington to tighten sanctions on Russia's energy exports and shadow shipping fleet, arguing that squeezing the Kremlin's revenue is key to ending the conflict.

"What costs the Russians dearly is stopping their shadow fleet … stopping sanctions evasion," he said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy rejected calls for Ukraine to cede territory in the eastern Donbas region at the price of peace.

Russia currently occupies roughly 20% of Ukraine, and Moscow is demanding Kyiv withdraw from additional areas it still controls.

"We can't just give him everything he wants," Zelenskyy told CNN. "We can't give them the country on a plate."

Still, he indicated flexibility, saying Ukraine would be willing to freeze the conflict along current front lines but only if backed by binding security guarantees ratified by the U.S. Congress.

Trump, by contrast, has favored negotiating a comprehensive deal in one sweeping agreement.

Zelenskyy also addressed criticism from Trump that Ukraine should hold elections, despite martial law barring them during wartime.

Trump has referred to Zelenskyy as a "dictator," a charge the Ukrainian leader dismissed while noting he was elected in 2019 and remains in office legally under emergency provisions.

Even as diplomatic maneuvering continues, the war grinds on.

Zelenskyy told FT that Russia is mobilizing tens of thousands of troops monthly and suffering heavy casualties, while Ukraine ramps up domestic weapons production, including new long-range missiles.

As Americans debate the future of U.S. involvement, Zelenskyy's appeal is clear: Sustained American leadership, he argues, is essential not just for Ukraine's survival but for deterring authoritarian aggression worldwide — a test of resolve that will shape the balance of power for years to come.