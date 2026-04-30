Report: Ethics Committee Probes N.C. Lawmaker Chuck Edwards

The House Ethics Committee has opened an investigation into Rep. Chuck Edwards, R-N.C., over unspecified allegations against the second-term western North Carolina lawmaker, Axios reported Thursday, citing three people familiar with the probe and an internal email from a committee lawyer.

Edwards, in a statement to the outlet, said he welcomed the inquiry and dismissed it as politically motivated. As of Thursday, neither the committee nor Edwards' office had publicly disclosed the substance of the allegations.

Axios reported that a lawyer for the Ethics Committee, in an email obtained by the outlet, described the matter as concerning unspecified allegations involving Edwards.

The scope, basis, and procedural posture of the inquiry have also not been made public.

In his statement to Axios, Edwards said: "I welcome any investigation, given the professionalism my staff has demonstrated and my commitment to serving the people of Western NC. Given the current political environment we are facing in our nation, it comes as no surprise that others with their own political agendas will attempt to raise false accusations in order to create news stories."

The Ethics Committee is a 10-member bipartisan panel, evenly split between the parties, chaired by Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., with Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, D-Calif., as ranking member.

Probes can begin through a referral from the Office of Congressional Conduct, on the panel's own initiative, or in response to a formal complaint from a member or staffer.

Investigations frequently run for months or longer before any findings are made, and most early-stage matters are not publicly confirmed.

Edwards represents North Carolina's 11th Congressional District, a stretch of the state's western mountains that includes Asheville, Hendersonville, and surrounding counties.

He won the seat in 2022 after defeating then-Rep. Madison Cawthorn in the Republican primary and was reelected in 2024.

He serves on the House Appropriations and Budget committees.

It is not Edwards' first run-in with a House oversight body.

In April 2024, the House Communications Standards Commission, a separate bipartisan panel, found "substantial reason to believe" he violated franking rules by sending taxpayer-funded newsletters that attacked then-President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Edwards was sanctioned but not fined, and he defended the mailings as legitimate constituent communication. That matter is distinct from the Ethics Committee inquiry reported Thursday, and Axios did not connect the two.

The immediate practical effect of an open Ethics inquiry is limited.

A member under investigation continues to vote and serve while the panel proceeds. If the committee moves forward, the next public step would typically be the formation of an investigative subcommittee, as it has done this year in matters involving other House members.

For instance, Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, and Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., faced public allegations of sexual misconduct involving staffers; the Committee voted to form investigative subcommittees in early 2026, yet both continued to vote and serve until they resigned.

Similarly, Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., remains under an active probe for alleged sexual misconduct and/or dating violence, with an investigative subcommittee in place, while he continues his full duties as a sitting member.