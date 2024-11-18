'Morning Joe' Couple Visits Trump to 'Do Something Different'

Onetime friends turned bitter critics, "Morning Joe" co-anchors Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski said Monday morning they have paid President-elect Donald Trump a visit to get him to bend to the left under the guise of reaching across the aisle.

"It will come as no surprise to anybody who watches this show, has watched it over the past year or over the past decade, that we didn't see eye-to-eye on a lot of issues and we told him so," Scarborough said.

His wife Brzezinski acknowledged the married couple realized "it's time to do something different" and "time for a new approach" with the incoming president they have been fiercely critical of as leftist ideologues.

"What we did agree on was to restart communications," she said.

Newsmax reached out to the Trump team with a request for comment on the reported meeting.

It was reportedly the first meeting between the couple and Trump in seven years. The couple had broken from Trump when he began his first presidential run in earnest and former Republican House member Scarborough even left the Republican Party because of his sharing of leftist ideology on the left-wing MSNBC network.

Scarborough served as Florida's representative from its 1st Congressional District, a seat that was most recently held by former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who has resigned once he was announced as Trump's attorney general nominee.

Scarborough and Brzezinski said they had not spoken with Trump since 2020, but Scarborough did place a call after the July 13 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Brzezinski said Trump was "cheerful," "upbeat," and "interested in finding common ground with Democrats on some of the most divisive issues."

"Five years of political warfare has deeply divided Washington and the country," Brzezinski said to open Monday's show. "We have been as clear as we know how in expressing our deep concerns about President Trump's actions and words in the coarsening of public debate.

"But for nearly 80 million Americans, election denialism, public trials, Jan. 6, were not as important as the issues that moved them to send Donald Trump back to the White House with their vote.

"Joe and I realize it's time to do something different, and that starts with not only talking about Donald Trump, but also talking with him."

Trump has long mocked their show for being tone deaf with Americans and having low ratings, particularly amid sagging ratings after Trump's resounding Electoral College and popular vote victories earlier this month.

The leftist hosts suggested they see change in Trump with regard to their ideology.

"Somebody close to Donald Trump told me this past weekend, this is a president who is not seeking reelection, so maybe, just maybe now could be time for both parties to get to work," Scarborough said.

But do not expect the hard-liner leftist ideologues from MSNBC to bend like Trump might, he warned, suggesting nothing will change on their end.

"Don't be mistaken, we are not here to defend or normalize Donald Trump," he said. "We are here to report on him and to hopefully provide you insights that are going to better equip all of us in understanding these deeply unsettling times."