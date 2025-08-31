WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: movie | la | jon voight | kelsey grammer | firefighter

Jon Voight, Kelsey Grammer Finish 'Last Firefighter'

By    |   Sunday, 31 August 2025 10:23 AM EDT

SP Media Group, headed by veteran producer Steven Paul, has completed production on its latest feature film titled "The Last Firefighter."

The drama, starring Academy Award winner Jon Voight and Emmy Award winner Kelsey Grammer, was shot entirely in the Los Angeles area, including at SP Media Group's recently acquired Avenue Six Studios in Van Nuys.

"Working on 'The Last Firefighter' was a joy," Voight said in a statement. "It's a film about courage, healing, and second chances, which are values that audiences everywhere can connect with, especially in a city that has just endured devastating wildfires.

"Steven Paul has a gift for creating films that both entertain and inspire, and I can't wait for people to see this one."

The film follows two retired firefighters forced to confront their past, exploring themes of resilience, redemption, and heroism in everyday life. The cast also includes Jesse Kove, Jessica Lord, Ben Milliken, Teddy Van Ee, Lurie Poston, Eloise Jacott, and Bonnie Paul.

The production marks a significant step in SP Media Group’s effort to strengthen domestic filmmaking. Partnering with IATSE, SAG, DGA, and the Teamsters, the company underscored its commitment to keeping film jobs in the U.S.

"What excites us most are films that resonate deeply while still being universally engaging, and 'The Last Firefighter' delivers on both fronts," Steven Paul said.

Scott Karol, president of SP Media Group/Atlas Comics and an executive producer on the film, emphasized the importance of shooting in Los Angeles.

"From our stages at Avenue Six to neighborhoods across the city, this production reflects our commitment to keeping film jobs local, supporting small businesses, and proving that LA can remain the heartbeat of American moviemaking," he said.

The project follows the company's recent streaming success, "Man With no Past," which reached the No. 1 spot on Paramount+ in 18 countries. Paul, Karol, and Voight have also been advocating for the renewal and expansion of Section 181 (CREATE Act), the only federal tax incentive supporting U.S.-based productions.

SP Media Group, based on the Paramount lot in Hollywood, has co-financing ties with Paramount Pictures and has produced more than 23 films in the past four years. Alongside its film operations, the company has expanded into real estate, TV, comics, and distribution.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
SP Media Group, headed by veteran producer Steven Paul, has completed production on its latest feature film titled "The Last Firefighter." The drama, starring Academy Award winner Jon Voight and Emmy Award winner Kelsey Grammer, was shot entirely in the Los Angeles area.
movie, la, jon voight, kelsey grammer, firefighter
374
2025-23-31
Sunday, 31 August 2025 10:23 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved