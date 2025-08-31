Jon Voight, Kelsey Grammer Finish 'Last Firefighter'

SP Media Group, headed by veteran producer Steven Paul, has completed production on its latest feature film titled "The Last Firefighter."

The drama, starring Academy Award winner Jon Voight and Emmy Award winner Kelsey Grammer, was shot entirely in the Los Angeles area, including at SP Media Group's recently acquired Avenue Six Studios in Van Nuys.

"Working on 'The Last Firefighter' was a joy," Voight said in a statement. "It's a film about courage, healing, and second chances, which are values that audiences everywhere can connect with, especially in a city that has just endured devastating wildfires.

"Steven Paul has a gift for creating films that both entertain and inspire, and I can't wait for people to see this one."

The film follows two retired firefighters forced to confront their past, exploring themes of resilience, redemption, and heroism in everyday life. The cast also includes Jesse Kove, Jessica Lord, Ben Milliken, Teddy Van Ee, Lurie Poston, Eloise Jacott, and Bonnie Paul.

The production marks a significant step in SP Media Group’s effort to strengthen domestic filmmaking. Partnering with IATSE, SAG, DGA, and the Teamsters, the company underscored its commitment to keeping film jobs in the U.S.

"What excites us most are films that resonate deeply while still being universally engaging, and 'The Last Firefighter' delivers on both fronts," Steven Paul said.

Scott Karol, president of SP Media Group/Atlas Comics and an executive producer on the film, emphasized the importance of shooting in Los Angeles.

"From our stages at Avenue Six to neighborhoods across the city, this production reflects our commitment to keeping film jobs local, supporting small businesses, and proving that LA can remain the heartbeat of American moviemaking," he said.

The project follows the company's recent streaming success, "Man With no Past," which reached the No. 1 spot on Paramount+ in 18 countries. Paul, Karol, and Voight have also been advocating for the renewal and expansion of Section 181 (CREATE Act), the only federal tax incentive supporting U.S.-based productions.

SP Media Group, based on the Paramount lot in Hollywood, has co-financing ties with Paramount Pictures and has produced more than 23 films in the past four years. Alongside its film operations, the company has expanded into real estate, TV, comics, and distribution.