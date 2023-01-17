×
UK Leader Linked to Bill Gates Wants Church of England to Allow Gay Marriages

Penny Mordaunt
Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, ahead of the Autumn Statement, on Nov. 17, in London. (Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 17 January 2023 11:18 AM EST

U.K. House of Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt is urging the Church of England to permit gay marriages.

Mordaunt is also the co-author of the 2021 book, "Greater: Britain After the Storm." The forward to the book was written by Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

Gates wrote about a number of issues, including COVID-19 vaccines and climate change.

He wrote: "The UK is a force for good. This book tries to explain why, and what Britain must do to stay that way."

Toby Young, who heads the Free Speech Union criticized Mordaunt and Gates in a tweet back in July.

"Just flicking through Penny Mordaunt's book. Glowing foreword by Bill Gates, full of praise for China, relentless promotion of the LGBTQ+ agenda, wants to ditch the MBE and OBE, thinks more 'hate speech' should be censored … Great pitch for the leadership … of the Labour Party."

Now, Mordaunt wants the church to permit gay marriages, ahead of a vote by bishops on the issue.

Mordaunt in a Monday tweet said: "I have written to the Bishop of Portsmouth in advance of February's General Synod regarding discussions on how the Church will move forward on the issue of same sex relationships. I hope they will back reform."

And in the letter, she said: "It is important to recognize, the pain and trauma that this continues to cause many LGBT+ people who are left feeling that they are treated as second class citizens within our society."

