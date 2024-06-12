WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. De La Cruz: Biden Jeopardizing Americans' Safety

Wednesday, 12 June 2024 09:42 AM EDT

President Joe Biden's "lax" border policies are "jeopardizing the safety and security of the American people," Texas Republican Rep. Monica De La Cruz said.

Cruz issued a statement after eight with suspected ties to ISIS were arrested in a coordinated sting operation in New York, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles.

One person apprehended was heard on tape talking about bombs, sources told the New York Post.

"Every single one of these individuals with ties to ISIS crossed the U.S.-Mexico border under Joe Biden's watch. His administration's failure to secure our southern border poses a clear and present danger to national security and public safety," De La Cruz said in a statement. "This is completely unacceptable.

"Our families deserve to live without fear of terrorists, cartels, and deadly drugs crossing our borders. The administration's lax border policies are directly jeopardizing the safety and security of the American people."

It was reported that the individuals from Tajikistan entered the country last spring and passed through the U.S. government's screening process without turning up information that would have identified them as potential terrorism-related concerns.

