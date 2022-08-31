Analysis: At Least 20 MLB Teams Support Gender-Affirming Procedures for Minors

A data-analysis study from National Review finds that at least 20 Major League Baseball franchises publicly support organizations which perform some variance of sex-change operations on minors.

National Review also reports these same 20 MLB clubs have donated millions of dollars to groups that endorse giving hormone treatments to minors, along with other procedures for "transitioning" teens and preteens.

The level breakdown of participating teams, according to National Review, includes:

Medical interventions for minors — Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays.

Partnerships and referrals for gender-affirming treatment involving minors — Pittsburgh Pirates, Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Resource guides and promotions — Arizona Diamondbacks, Cincinnati Reds, Houston Astros, Colorado Rockies and Philadelphia Phillies.

Lobbying and advocating for youth-gender transitions as public policy — Minnesota Twins, Washington Nationals, Los Angeles Angels, St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox.

As part of the data analysis, National Review also reports that nearly every MLB club promotes or funds groups "that encourage or provide sex-change procedures and gender-transition hormone treatment for minors as young as 12. Other organizations promote 'social transitions' — i.e., nonmedical changes in 'gender expression,' including the adoption of new names, pronouns, and clothing — for children as young as 3."

The National Review piece concludes with a statement about MLB's willingness to be included in groups that seemingly embrace gender-affirmation treatments for minors:

"It's a classic case of institutional capture by the Left," the magazine writes.

As Breitbart News reports, the highest-profile support of gender-altering causes comes from LGBTQ "Pride Nights," in which MLB formally acknowledges its support of its LGBTQ fans.

Some players have already pushed back against MLB marketing initiatives.

In early June, five Tampa Bay Rays pitchers — Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs and Ryan Thompson — opted out of wearing a rainbow-colored logo patch on the sleeve and a rainbow-colored "TB" on their hats.

"First and foremost, I think the organization has done a really good thing to have Pride Nights supporting our gay community to come out and have a nice night at the ballpark," Rays manager Kevin Cash said then. "Our players have had those conversations and we want to support our players that choose to wear or choose not to wear to the best of our capabilities."

When explaining his choice, Adam said it was a "faith-based decision."

Adam continued: "Because ultimately we all said what we want is them to know that all are welcome and loved here. But when we put it on our bodies, I think a lot of guys decided that it's just a lifestyle that maybe — not that they look down on anybody or think differently — it's just that maybe we don't want to encourage it if we believe in Jesus ...

"It's not judgmental. It's not looking down. It's just what we believe the lifestyle he's encouraged us to live, for our good, not to withhold," Adam said. "But again, we love these men and women, we care about them, and we want them to feel safe and welcome here."