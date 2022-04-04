Florida Lawmaker Pledges to Make Treatments for Transgender Minors Illegal

A Florida Republican who's up for re-election in November wants to make it illegal for companies to provide gender-affirming services to minors.

On Monday, state Rep. Randy Fine announced that he would soon "shepherd legislation" banning gender-affirming care to minors, including the medical acts of performing surgeries or prescribing medications.

And if passed, the bill's consequences could be as serious as felony child-abuse charges levied against the accused party, punishable by prison time or the revocation of a medical license, according to The Hill.

"If an adult wants to self-mutilate in pursuit of the fiction they can defy G-d and science, more power to them — as they don't expect me to pay for it," Fine tweeted on Monday. "But no child should be put in the position of making life-altering decisions before they are of the age of majority."

Fine has represented the southern portion of Brevard Country (Florida District 53) since 2016. Last year, he was reportedly among the 70-plus Republicans in the House who favored a bill prohibiting transgender women and girls from playing on sports teams consistent with their gender identity.

The legislation ultimately didn't pass through the state Senate.

"I can say I'm a porcupine, but that doesn't make it so," said Fine, via Twitter. "It is time to dispense with this fantasy making women's sports a joke and our schools into a cesspool."

Fine added, "I've taken on Common Core, university corruption, and school board lawbreaking ... and won every time. This is next."

State Rep. Anna Eskamani, a Democrat, quickly pushed back against Fine on social media, saying in a two-part tweet:

"FL Republicans once again showing us that the entire premise of HB1557 was & is to attack the health & well-being of LGBTQ+ youth, who they don't think should even be able to access medical care w/parental consent. This policy proposal is dangerous & will harm already (marginalized) kids.

"Also reminder: 'Data indicate that 82% of transgender individuals have considered killing themselves and 40% have attempted suicide, with suicidality highest among transgender youth.'"

Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law House Bill 1557, which prohibits primary school teachers from engaging in classroom instruction related to sexual orientation and gender identity.

Florida public school teachers of all grade levels are now banned from addressing these topics in a manner that is not "age appropriate or developmentally appropriate" for their students.

During the signing ceremony, according to The Hill, DeSantis claimed the "gender bread man" was invading Florida classrooms and pupils and students were being taught to doubt their gender identity.

The notion of "gender identity" might be a hot-button issue in various states, but there's still not a clear-cut delineation of what groups comprise which side.

For example, the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) does not recommend interventions, such as surgery, be performed on individuals seeking gender-affirming services until they've reached the "legal age of majority" in their respective country.

Citing The Hill report, more than a dozen states are currently debating whether transgender and nonbinary minors should be granted access to gender-affirming services.

