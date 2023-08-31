×
Tags: mitch mcconnell | leader | senate republican conference | health | incidents

National Review: McConnell Should Leave Leadership

By    |   Thursday, 31 August 2023 10:41 PM EDT

Conservative magazine National Review called Thursday for Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky to step aside from being floor leader of the Senate Republican Conference.

In an editorial, National Review praised McConnell's tenure leading the conference since 2007 but cited multiple health scares over the past several weeks as the reason why the 81-year-old should bow out honorably.

"The time has come for the Kentucky senator, after his long, impressive run, to make the decision to step aside from leadership," the editors wrote, urging him to follow the path of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in allowing younger lawmakers to take over.

"Stepping aside from leadership would not necessarily require leaving the Senate," they wrote. "McConnell could, like Nancy Pelosi, remain in office, and he would doubtless remain influential so long as he is capable of serving. But the job of caucus leader demands more."

The publication also mentioned McConnell's fall in March, which resulted in a concussion and broken rib.

Reportedly, the minority leader suffered other falls that were not publicly disclosed.

While Dr. Brian Monahan, the attending physician to Congress, stated in a Thursday letter that McConnell was medically in the clear, National Review questioned his conclusion that the senator was just suffering from dehydration.

"To the layman, the incidents looked more concerning than that," the editors wrote. "Regardless, this obviously is not normal and affects his ability to function as the leading representative of his caucus."

McConnell has not indicated that he has any intention of stepping down from his post at this time.

Luca Cacciatore

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


