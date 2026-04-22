Speaker Johnson Urges DeSantis on Florida Redistricting

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has urged Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to move forward with a mid-decade redrawing of the state's congressional map following a voter-approved redistricting change in Virginia.

Johnson said Wednesday he supports Florida taking similar action, dismissing concerns that such a move could backfire politically, according to the Washington Examiner.

"Florida has the right, and they've expressed the interest of doing it there, and I think that should happen," Johnson told reporters. "That's my view."

DeSantis has called a special session beginning April 28 to consider new congressional maps, part of a broader national effort by both parties to reshape districts ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

The push comes after Virginia voters narrowly approved a referendum to redraw congressional lines, a change expected to significantly expand the Democratic advantage in that state's delegation.

Republicans currently hold 20 of Florida's 28 congressional seats, and any redraw would face limits under the state constitution, which bars maps designed to favor or disfavor a political party.

DeSantis has pointed to a pending U.S. Supreme Court decision on the Voting Rights Act and the state's population growth as reasons to act now.

"I don't think it's a question of if they're going to rule. It's a question of what the scope is going to be," DeSantis said earlier this year. "So, we're getting out ahead of that."

Florida lawmakers are set to convene next week, but the effort faces legal and political challenges, including expected court scrutiny and uncertainty over how new maps would be drawn.

Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., said she would have preferred to keep the current lines in place. "But if the governor of the state of Florida and the legislature believes differently, who am I to say?" she said.

Florida House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell said any attempt to redraw maps would face legal hurdles.

"No matter what happened in Virginia, or any other state, partisan gerrymandering is unconstitutional in Florida. Governor DeSantis has no good excuse," Driskell said.

Some Republicans have also raised concerns about the risks of redistricting, with one unnamed GOP consultant telling The Hill the effort could "pose more risk than reward."

The outcome of the Florida effort could affect the balance of power in the House as both parties continue redistricting strategies across multiple states.

The Virginia redistricting push is far from over.

A Virginia judge on Wednesday blocked certification of the state's closely watched congressional redistricting referendum, the latest twist in a legal battle with major implications for control of the U.S. House.

The Tazewell County Circuit Court judge ruled the referendum and the law enabling it unconstitutional, preventing state officials from certifying the results of Tuesday's vote.