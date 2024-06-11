McConnell Confirms He Will Attend Meeting With Trump

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., confirmed Tuesday that he will attend the meeting later this week that was organized for GOP presumptive nominee Donald Trump to meet with chamber Republicans.

The meeting is set for Thursday afternoon at National Republican Senatorial Committee headquarters, NBC News reported. Trump is meeting with House Republicans in the morning at the Capitol Hill Club, according to the report.

McConnell has not spoken with Trump since December 2020, the day after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the election. McConnell congratulated Biden on the victory; Trump has since called on senators to oust McConnell as their leader. McConnell did not endorse Trump for president in this cycle until after Super Tuesday.

McConnell did, however, publicly support Trump after he was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records two weeks ago.

"These charges never should have been brought in the first place. I expect the conviction to be overturned on appeal," McConnell wrote in a post to X.

Thursday's meeting was arranged by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., the No. 3 Republican in the Senate.

"I believe it will be helpful to hear directly from President Trump about his plans for the summer and to also share our ideas for a strategic governing agenda in 2025," Barrasso wrote in an email to the GOP conference, according to NBC News.

Barrasso is not, however, running to replace McConnell. He is set instead to rise to the No. 2 spot among Republicans as Whip.

The meeting reportedly is expected to look "ahead at the policies that will save the nation," a senior Trump campaign official told NBC News and Axios in similar statements.