Trump to Meet With Speaker Johnson, NRCC Chair Hudson

Former President Donald Trump will meet with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) Chair Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., next week in Florida, Axios reported.

Trump, the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee, Johnson and Hudson will meet Monday at Mar-a-Lago to discuss November election plans, Axios said.

Republicans in the election will be trying to retain control of the House. They currently hold a 218-213 seat edge.

Johnson also is expected to be in attendance when Trump meets with Senate Republicans in a closed-door meeting this week.

Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, chair of the GOP conference, issued an invitation to Trump, who accepted.

"I believe it will be helpful to hear directly from President Trump about his plans for the summer and to also share our ideas for a strategic governing agenda in 2025," Barrasso wrote to fellow Republican senators, NBC News reported.

The GOP's House and Senate campaign arms enjoyed their best one-day online fundraising hauls of the cycle after Trump was convicted in his New York case, The Hill reported.

The NRCC raked in more than $300,000 on May 30, when the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) raised $360,000.

"The American people hate how the justice system was weaponized to convict President Trump. They are opening up their wallets to protest Joe Biden and House Democrats' kangaroo court, and they will deliver the final verdict with their votes this November," NRCC National press secretary Will Reinert said in a statement, The Hill reported.

House Republicans are moving forward with their investigations into the Justice Department and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg following Trump's conviction on felony charges.

A House vote on whether to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress will be held as soon as Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.