Two National Guardsmen Dead in Mississippi Helicopter Crash

Two National Guardsmen died on Friday when their Apache AH-64 helicopter crashed during a routine training exercise in Prentiss Country, Mississippi.

Gov. Tate Reeves posted condolences on X saying, "Please join @firstladyofms and me in praying for the two Guardsmen and their families. Mississippi will always be grateful for their service, and we will never forget them."

Lt. Col. Deidre Smith, the state’s public affairs director said that "safety crews are currently working the scene of the accident with local authorities."

Friday’s crash in Mississippi is the second Apache crash in February and the third Apache incident since the Army initiated an aviation safety stand down in April of 2023, according to the Army Times.