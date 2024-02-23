×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mississippi | helicopter | national guard | apache

Two National Guardsmen Dead in Mississippi Helicopter Crash

By    |   Friday, 23 February 2024 09:15 PM EST

Two National Guardsmen died on Friday when their Apache AH-64 helicopter crashed during a routine training exercise in Prentiss Country, Mississippi.

Gov. Tate Reeves posted condolences on X saying, "Please join @firstladyofms and me in praying for the two Guardsmen and their families. Mississippi will always be grateful for their service, and we will never forget them."

Lt. Col. Deidre Smith, the state’s public affairs director said that "safety crews are currently working the scene of the accident with local authorities."

Friday’s crash in Mississippi is the second Apache crash in February and the third Apache incident since the Army initiated an aviation safety stand down in April of 2023, according to the Army Times.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Two National Guardsmen died on Friday when their Apache AH-64 helicopter crashed during a routine training exercise in Prentiss Country, Mississippi.
mississippi, helicopter, national guard, apache
115
2024-15-23
Friday, 23 February 2024 09:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved