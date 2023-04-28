×
crashes | army

Army Plans Aviation Pause After Chopper Crashes

Army Plans Aviation Pause After Chopper Crashes
An Apache helicopter (Dreamstime)

Friday, 28 April 2023 08:04 PM EDT

The U.S. Army on Friday ordered its aviation units to pause operations for one day next month to review safety procedures and training after two recent helicopter crashes killed 12 soldiers.

The move will ground all Army aviators, except those participating in critical missions, until they complete the required training, the Army said in a statement.

Three U.S. Army pilots were killed in Alaska on Thursday when two Apache helicopters collided. Last month, nine soldiers were killed in a crash of two Black Hawk helicopters during a training mission over Kentucky.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

