GOP Senatorial Committee Aims to Tie Minnesota Lt. Gov. to Mamdani

By    |   Tuesday, 30 December 2025 04:31 PM EST

Ahead of New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's inauguration this week, a campaign committee dedicated to electing Senate Republicans is seeking to link him to Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, a Democrat who is running to be the state's next senator.

Mamdani is to be sworn in by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., a fellow democratic socialist.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee noted that Sanders has endorsed Flanagan in her Senate race.

Flanagan is running to replace Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., who is not seeking reelection.

"Peggy Flanagan has the momentum among the Democrat Farm-Labor Party in her messy primary as she embraces Zohran Mamdani's extremism. Flanagan is Minnesota's Mamdani," said NRSC regional press secretary Nick Puglia.

Flanagan is running against Rep. Angie Craig in the Democratic primary.

Mamdani has yet to endorse a candidate in the race.

On the Republican side, Royce White, who unsuccessfully ran for Senate in 2024, and former state Sen. David Hann are vying for the nomination.

Democrats are considered the favorites to retain the seat in the blue state.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates the race as "Likely Democrat."

Minnesota has not elected a Republican to the Senate since 2002.

An email has been sent to Flanagan's campaign requesting comment.

