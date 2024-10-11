Displaced Alligators Throw Chaos Into Milton Cleanup

While central Florida recovers from the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Milton, the historic storm surge has not only displaced thousands of residents, but scores of wildlife as well.

Hurricane Milton struck the west coast of Florida as a Category 3 storm just north of Tampa on Wednesday evening. The storm has claimed at least 16 lives and left 2 million residents without power as of Friday. While rescue efforts continue and residents return to their homes and business, the vast Florida wildlife has also felt the effects of the hurricane.

Multiple alligator sightings in the most unexpected places have Floridians looking over their shoulder, adding to the already hectic process of post storm cleanup. On Thursday morning, a resident captured an alligator sitting on the porch of a home in Tampa. Another, straight out of a scene from an apocalyptic movie, shows an alligator lunging at a car as it attempts to navigate a flooded North Fort Myers street.

Local authorities have cautioned the public that many hurricane deaths occur well after the initial storm has passed. In addition to standing flood waters full of debris and downed power lines, dangerous wildlife can appear out of nowhere.

Chris Gillette, a wildlife rehabilitator and co-owner of Bellowing Acres, an animal-rescue facility in northern Florida, spoke to the Wall Street Journal on Friday and said, "Alligators really want nothing to do with us," adding "But don't go into alligator habitat, which is anywhere that has become flooded, especially if you can't see."

Gillette warned residents that flood waters allow alligators to move freely through neighborhoods that would typically be obstructed by fences or natural obstacles. "You definitely have to be aware," he added.

Frank Mazzotti, associate professor of wildlife ecology at the University of Florida, told the outlet that the flooding will inevitably force animals to seek shelter in suburban backyards. "Animals that like to keep their feet dry go to high ground, and that's why people report seeing concentrations of snakes," Mazzotti said.

Despite the chaos hurricanes inflict on the human population, Mazzotti said that his research from 2017 during Hurricane Irma showed alligators aren't particularly bothered by the intense storms. "Some animals tried to hide out, and some animals just were like nothing was happening," Mazzotti said. "We didn't notice a high degree of mortality or really any bad effects to the alligators."