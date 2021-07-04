×
Pompeo: Adversaries Like China Capitalize on US Race Division

mike pompeo stands in front of the capitol.
Former Sec. of State Mike Pompeo arrives to speak to the media with members of the Republican Study Committee about Iran on April 21, 2021. (Joshua Roberts/Getty Images)

By    |   Sunday, 04 July 2021 11:48 AM

Anti-American sentiment in critical race theory teachings is dangerously divisive and will just serve our enemies across the globe, particularly communist China, according to former Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"I'm worried about some of the things that are being taught in our schools," Pompeo told Sunday's "The Cat Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y. "If we teach that the founding of the United States of America was somehow flawed. It was corrupt. It was racist. That's really dangerous. It strikes at the very foundations of our country. I certainly worry about that.

"It's called critical race theory, the 1619 Project. But in the end, they're attacking the central understandings that we have shared together for 245 years. It's an attempt to divide the country. If that continues. If that is allowed to flourish and prosper, then we could lose this thing that is so special. We can't let that happen."

Critical race theory is defined by the Encyclopedia Britannica as the concept in which race is a socially constructed category ingrained in American law intended to maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites. It holds that the U.S. society is inherently or systemically racist.

"If we lose faith in our constitutional principles," Pompeo added to host John Catsimatidis, "some adversary, like the Chinese Communist Party will come and undermine what has made our country so special."

Pompeo points to China's communist influence over Hong Kong and ultimately Taiwan as reasons to be wary.

"We made lots of effort to help the people of Hong Kong," he said. "Sadly, it didn't prove to be enough. Hong Kong now is just another communist city.

"They had all that freedom, all that prosperity, all the good things look to be just about over," he continued. "The Chinese Communist Party is intent on doing the same kind of thing to Taiwan, to deny them their capacity to be a democratic country."

Chinese President Xi Jinping has made his intentions "clear," according to Pompeo.

"Xi Jinping, the leader of the CCP, has made clear his intention: He calls it reunification," Pompeo concluded. "Of course, it's no such thing. [Taiwan] was never part of China. He wants to bring them inside the communist-Marxist-Leninist views that he has for China and his party. We can do a lot to deter that. We must."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


