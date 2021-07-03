Trump: July 4 'Will Not Be Canceled,' Nor 'Purged From History' or 'Our Hearts'

Delivering a message of patriotism on the eve of the July 4 holiday, former President Donald Trump vowed "it will not be canceled," and American founders and patriots "will never be purged from history or canceled from our hearts."

"Tomorrow we will celebrate 245 years of glorious American Independence: It will not be canceled, by the way," Trump told his Save America rally Saturday night in Sarasota, Florida, which aired live on Newsmax. "And we will teach young people across the country that George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson. John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, John Hancock will forever be American heroes."

Trump denounced cancel culture and anti-American sentiment coming from activist groups seeking to destroy American historical symbols and statues.

"People want to take their names off buildings," Trump continued. "Can you believe it? They took names of buildings like George Washington. And I told you this is where they're coming from.

"We're not going to let that happen. They will never be purged from history or canceled from our hearts."

"If Biden and the radical Democrats get their way, you can kiss your suburbs, tour fourth of July, your barbecue, and you can kiss the American dream goodbye," Trump said later.

Trump added a vow to continue the tradition of the July 4 holiday, as the Biden administration blocked a fireworks display over Mount Rushmore in South Dakota that GOP Gov. Kristi Noem fought to deliver as her state did last year with Trump as president.

"The mission for all of us here tonight is to preserve the legacy of July 4, 1776, and to defend our liberty from the radical left movement that seeks to cancel this date, demolish our heritage, and destroy our beloved nation.

"In just five months, the Biden administration has launched an all out assault on everything we cherish and we value under Joe Biden and the left."

Trump began his rally with a call out for patriotism and "free and fair elections."

"I'm thrilled to be home in the great state of Florida with the thousands and thousands of proud American patriots, who stand strong for faith, and family, of God and country, and never forget free and fair elections and strong borders," Trump said.

"Let me begin by wishing each and every one of you a blessed and happy Fourth of July."

Trump rebuked Biden's immigration policies destroying the American southern border.

"Tonight, I want to speak to every border agent, ICE officer, and law enforcement professional who Joe Biden has cruelly betrayed," Trump said. "He's betrayed. They lied during the campaign. I told you they were lying, but lot of people didn't believe me. They lied like hell."

He also hailed American law enforcement amid activist attempts to defund the police, leading to a crime wave across America's Democrat-led cities.

"All law enforcement I want you to know that the American people thank you, they believe in you, they love you, they respect you, they need you," Trump said. "And we are going to fight for you.

"Law enforcement's been treated very badly, but we love you. I just met a lot of them back stage. I'll tell you, these are great people."

It will take a Republican takeover of Congress in the 2022 midterms to make it happen, he added.

"We're going to elect a Republican Congress to terminate Joe Biden's open border catastrophe, defund his extreme agenda, and give our ICE and border patrol the resources, support, and gratitude they so richly deserve," he said. "The socialist Democrats have not only brought chaos and bedlam to the border, they brought every bad thing you can have on this border.

