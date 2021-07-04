Rasmussen Poll: Just 1 in 3 Says Founders Would Approve of US

Anti-American sentiment is growing under President Joe Biden, according to the latest Rasmussen Reports poll revealed each Fourth of July.

Just 34% of American adults believe America's Founding Fathers would consider the country they founded to be a success if they were to come back today, 245 years later. In fact, a plurality of adults (41%) surveyed would consider this America a failure.

Equally disconcerting this July 4, one-quarter of American adults were unsure or unable to choose between a success or failure when asked: "If the Founding Fathers came back today, would they consider the United States a success or a failure?"

The results are a marked drop from just a year ago under former President Donald Trump. The past July 4, the success response was 6 points higher at 40%, and that was in an election year, amid anti-America social unrest after the death of George Floyd, and a coronavirus pandemic that left most of America shut down, sheltered, and dying from or fearing COVID-19 infection.

The highest total of failure responses came in 2013, when a shocking 49% selected "failure" during the first year of the second term of former President Barack Obama, according to the poll.

There is still a sizable portion of the United States unaware of what the Fourth of July holiday celebrates. Both those "unsure" and those who believed it was the ratification of the Constitution came in at 13% apiece. The remaining 74% understood correctly the Fourth of July celebrates the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The Rasmussen Reports poll was conducted June 28-29 among 1,000 American adults and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.