Rep. Mike Turner: WH 'Sleepwalking' on Russian Nuke Threat

House Intelligence Chair Mike Turner, R-Ohio, on Sunday said he warned colleagues of a "serious national security threat" pertaining to Russian anti-satellite capabilities because he had been concerned the Biden administration was "sleepwalking into an international crisis."

Turner on Wednesday issued a cryptic statement saying the committee had made available to all members of Congress information about an unspecified "serious national security threat."

White House national security communications adviser John Kirby confirmed the threat was related to a Russian anti-satellite capability.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Turner jumped the gun by publicly demanding declassification of data on Russia's work on an anti-satellite weapon.

During an appearance Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press," Turner was asked whether he issued his statement as a way to secure more funding for Ukraine in its war against Russia.

"Well, Ukraine funding certainly is important," Turner said. "And FISA [the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act] certainly is important. But this is about Russia and the administration taking action.

"Again, I think that if you read The New York Times article today, you can see that the administration is beginning to put in place an action plan, and that's what is important.

"We need to make certain that we avert what could be an international crisis. I was concerned that it appeared that the administration was sleepwalking into an international crisis. But it looks like now they're going to be able to take action."

NBC host Kristen Welker asked Turner about the Times report that said the threat could be related to Russia wanting to put a nuclear weapon into space.

"Well, I can't — I can't confirm or deny this," Turner said. "What I have called for is for the administration to declassify this. And my concern is that this is kind of like the Chinese spy balloon, and the administration is kind of hiding perhaps some inaction.

"But as this becomes more and more public and the administration grapples with what we're dealing with, I think they are going to be taking it seriously. I think they will be taking action. And that, obviously, is the goal."

A source told Reuters on Wednesday the U.S. had told Congress and allies in Europe about new intelligence related to Russian nuclear capabilities that could pose an international threat.

Early last year, the U.S. military shot down a Chinese spy balloon, equipped to collect intelligence signals, that crossed the United States.