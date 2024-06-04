WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mike johnson | justice department | donald trump

Speaker Johnson Touts Challenge to Justice Department

By    |   Tuesday, 04 June 2024 05:00 PM EDT

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., announced on Tuesday a "three-pronged approach" to curb the Justice Department's authority following the conviction of former President Donald Trump on multiple felony charges last week.

Johnson said on Tuesday he plans to use legislation, congressional oversight, and the appropriations process against the Justice Department after Trump's conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

"All those things will be happening vigorously, because we have to do that, because the stakes are too high and because people are losing faith in our institutions," Johnson said during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. "And that, at the end of the day, is something that should concern every single one of us. And I think it does."

He went on to accuse Democrats of orchestrating the many legal charges against Trump in an attempt to prevent him from winning reelection in November in response to Trump's numbers in recent polls.

"They see this happening, and they're so desperate to stop them that they are willing to use the judicial system to do so," Johnson said. "It is a new low. And it's a dangerous one."

He continued: "They're eroding the people's faith in our system of justice itself. As [House Republican Leader Steve Scalise] said, people have to believe that justice is blind. You have to believe that there is equal justice under the law in order to maintain a constitutional republic.

"This goes to the very core of who we are. The foundation of who we are as a nation, and that's why it's bigger than just President Trump. It's bigger than just these cases. It's about our system itself. And because of that there is a backlash."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., announced on Tuesday a "three-pronged approach" to curb the Justice Department's authority following the conviction of former President Donald Trump on multiple felony charges last week.
mike johnson, justice department, donald trump
283
2024-00-04
Tuesday, 04 June 2024 05:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved