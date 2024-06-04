Speaker Johnson Touts Challenge to Justice Department

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., announced on Tuesday a "three-pronged approach" to curb the Justice Department's authority following the conviction of former President Donald Trump on multiple felony charges last week.

Johnson said on Tuesday he plans to use legislation, congressional oversight, and the appropriations process against the Justice Department after Trump's conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

"All those things will be happening vigorously, because we have to do that, because the stakes are too high and because people are losing faith in our institutions," Johnson said during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. "And that, at the end of the day, is something that should concern every single one of us. And I think it does."

He went on to accuse Democrats of orchestrating the many legal charges against Trump in an attempt to prevent him from winning reelection in November in response to Trump's numbers in recent polls.

"They see this happening, and they're so desperate to stop them that they are willing to use the judicial system to do so," Johnson said. "It is a new low. And it's a dangerous one."

He continued: "They're eroding the people's faith in our system of justice itself. As [House Republican Leader Steve Scalise] said, people have to believe that justice is blind. You have to believe that there is equal justice under the law in order to maintain a constitutional republic.

"This goes to the very core of who we are. The foundation of who we are as a nation, and that's why it's bigger than just President Trump. It's bigger than just these cases. It's about our system itself. And because of that there is a backlash."