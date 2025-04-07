HHS Sec. Kennedy 'MAHA' Tour Highlights Measles and Fluoride

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will travel to three southwestern states on a "Make America Healthy Again" tour beginning Monday, at a time when the measles outbreak in the region has intensified.

Kennedy visited Texas on Sunday and attended the funeral of a child who died after contracting the virus. Some have questioned the secretary's position on vaccines in general. However, under his direction, the Health and Human Services Department continues to promote the measles vaccine, along with encouraging parents to deliberate that for their children, if necessary, with help from their family physician.

According to the CDC, the measles outbreak continues to expand with at least 607 confirmed cases nationwide and more cases under review.

Kennedy's tour has stops planned in New Mexico, Utah, and Arizona. A scheduled media briefing in Utah will likely include questions and answers about that state's decision to ban the use of fluoride in public water systems. Several additional states are also considering fluoride bans.

The Health and Human Services Department promotes the use of fluoride in municipal water systems as a means to prevent tooth decay. But Dr. Bob Arnot of Health Tech Without Borders told Newsmax the issue with fluoride occurs when municipal systems aren't carefully measuring how much is added. He added that higher concentrations than recommended can lead to health issues with young children, and seniors.