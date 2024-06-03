AG Garland Contempt Gives Speaker Johnson Another Tough GOP Vote

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., could soon be facing yet another contentious vote — to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt — testing his narrow majority.

Republicans are targeting Garland for refusing to turn over audiotapes of President Joe Biden, and Johnson has to decide if he will schedule a vote on the matter, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

The House got the referral by two committees several weeks ago — and Johnson has said it will "be coming to the floor soon," the Journal noted.

The GOP, however, cannot afford more than one or two defections, the Journal reported.

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told the outlet at least two GOP lawmakers have been on the fence, but Trump's guilty verdict could provide new momentum, noting voters are "totally frustrated."

Johnson backs the contempt push and has been outspoken in denouncing Trump's conviction by a New York jury for falsifying business records — but has recently emphasized oversight rather than votes, the Journal reported.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., warned that failing to hold a contempt vote would hurt Johnson.

"Not just me but pretty much the whole Republican base" wants a vote, she told the Journal. "If he can't bring the contempt of Congress for Merrick Garland to the floor," she added, "yeah, I think that would tell everybody what I've been saying all along."

The GOP's majority is expected to grow Monday night to 218-213 with the swearing in of Rep. Vince Fong, R-Calif., who assumes the seat of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Garland faces the contempt resolution for withholding the audiotapes of Biden's two-day interview in October with a special counsel investigating his handling of classified documents. Republicans expect the tapes would show evidence to the public regarding Biden's mental competency.

The White House has asserted executive privilege on the tapes.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, told the outlet he trusts party leaders to figure out the way forward on the contempt vote while remaining focused on the November election.

"We have seats we need to go win, and so that's what we should focus on," he told the Journal. "What gets put on the floor over the next couple of months will influence how people are feeling about the speaker."